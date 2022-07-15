Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 With SpO2 Sensor, Seven Days Battery Life Launched; Pricing & Specifications News oi-Akshay Kumar

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch has been launched in the Indian market. The wearable has arrived as a highly affordable device in its category with multiple health features and a large screen. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 is the successor to the last year's ColorFit Pulse with slightly upgraded features. The new wearable also comes with Bluetooth voice calling support.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 Specifications, Features

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch has been fitted with a 1.8-inch square display, which has a resolution of 240 x 286 pixels and a maximum brightness of 550 nits. The screen of the wearable is 40 percent larger than its predecessor. The device supports more than 100 interchangeable watch faces. The new Noise device has 24 hours of heart rate monitoring and a SpO2 blood oxygen tracking sensor.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 offers to track of over more than 50 sports modes. The health features include stress monitoring, steps tracking, calories burned, distance covered, activity history, sleep monitoring, female health tracking, and more. There also are smart features including call rejection, find my phone, music, camera controls, and more. The device is compatible with products running iOS 9 and Android 6 or higher.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 comes with Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The device is IP68 certified for resistance against dust and water, so the wearer can use it while swimming. There's support for Bluetooth voice calling at an affordable price tag. The wearable is fuelled by a 240 mAh battery that offers seven days of active usage and up to 37 days of standby time. The battery of the device can fully charge in just 1.5 hours.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 Price In India

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 is available at an introductory price of just Rs. 1,999 on the brand's website. The e-commerce portals like Amazon are selling it for Rs. 2,999. The color options of the same include Jet Black, Space Blue, Mist Gray, Olive Green, and Rose Pink.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 will be joining the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and the Pro 4 Max, which were launched earlier this month. The former is priced at Rs. 3,499, while the latter is being offered for Rs. 3,999. They are available to buy on the brand's website, Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart.

Best Mobiles in India