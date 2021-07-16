Noise ColorFit Ultra With 100+ Watch Faces, SpO2 Sensor Goes Official At Rs. 4,499 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Noise ColorFit Ultra has finally gone for sale in the country. Features of the ColorFit Ultra include a long-lasting battery, SpO2 sensor, IP rating, and much more. The watch is currently up for grabs on Amazon India and the company's official site for Rs. 4,499.

However, the original price of the watch is mentioned at Rs. 5,999. So, there is a chance the price will go up later. Further, the watch can be purchased in three color options namely - Gunmetal Grey, Cloud Grey, and Space Blue.

Noise ColorFit Ultra: Features To Check Out

The Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch features a 1.75-inch HD touch TruView display with a 320×385 pixels resolution. The watch also comes with 24×7 heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, REM & sleep monitoring, and a menstrual cycle tracker. The Noise ColorFit Ultra has 60 sports modes including indoor sports, baseball, basketball, badminton, ballet, Zumba, yoga, and more.

In terms of battery, the watch packs a 300 mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 9-days battery life, up to 30 days standby time. Besides, it takes only 120 minutes to charge the battery. Moreover, the Noise ColorFit Ultra has 100+ watch faces and the watch will show you Stock market updates via OTA update.

It also supports calls or SMS quick reply feature which is usually not available in this price range. Other features include Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, weather forecast, alarm, stopwatch, music control, and so on. It is compatible with devices running iOS 10+ and Android 4.4+. Lastly, the watch is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance and the data can be accessed via the NoiseFit app.

Noise ColorFit Ultra: Reasons To Buy

The Noise ColorFit Ultra is packed with all the useful features that one mid-tier watch should offer. However, the watch skips GPS connectivity which is a downside. But features like 60 sports modes, nine-days battery life, and calls or SMS quick reply feature will be best-selling points for the ColorFit Ultra. Further, the watch can be a great competitor to the recently launched Timex Smart 2.0 and the upcoming Realme Watch 2 Pro.

