Noise Shots X5 Pro Wireless Earbuds Launched In India

Noise Shots X5 Pro earbuds have been launched in India. The latest wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs. 4,999 in India. Customers can buy this new pair of earbuds through Gonoise.com. The Noise Shots X5 Pro will also be available for purchase through other online retailers after the lockdown. Noise will only sell wireless earbuds in one color, which is Charcoal Grey.

Noise Shots X5 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm aptX and AAC. The headset is IPX7 rated, which suggests the earbuds are water-resistant. The company says that earbuds will give up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. Noise also claimed that the 2,200 mAh case will give users a further 18 recharges for 150 hours of playback time.

The features also include a Type-C port for charging cases. According to the company, Noise Shots X5 Pro's case can also charge any device with a plug in it. Noise earbuds have full touch controls on changer tracks, volume, call management systems without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and more. The newly launched Noise earbuds are equipped with 6mm graphene speaker drivers. It is an upgraded version of the Noise Shots X5 Charge. For hands-free control, the earbuds feature support AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS respectively.

Also, last month, Soundcore by Anker launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in India. The brand's Liberty AirX Truly wireless earbuds offer a great battery life and powerful audio performance. The product is available online at leading retail stores and e-commerce website Flipkart. The Liberty AirX earbuds come with a price of Rs. 7,999 and an 18-months warranty.

They also have a CVC 8.0 noise reduction technology feature. Each earbud is equipped with a microphone that optimizes the voice. Meanwhile, the background noise has been reduced to make the conversation louder and clearer on the other end.

