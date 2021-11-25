Noise X-Fit 1 Band With 10 Days Battery Launched At Rs. 2,999; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Noise is a popular brand that continues to cater its new smartwatches to the market at affordable price tags. Now, the wearable manufacturer has partnered with fitness brand HRX to bring new series of trackers to the country. The X-Fit 1 band is the first band from the new series which has been announced in India. The sale of the latest fitness tracker will start tomorrow (Nov 26).

Noise X-Fit 1 Band Specifications

The fitness band comes with a 1.52-inch IPS LCD TruView display with a resolution of 400×360 pixels. The Noise X-Fit 1 band weighs 30 grams and 9mm in thickness. The band also supports sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, stress monitoring, step tracking, and many more. You get a total of 15 sports modes such as running, swimming, cycling, and more.

Also, the fitness tracker comes with 100 customizable cloud-based watch faces. It is also claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. Others features include an official IP rating for dust and water resistance, smart notifications, and so on. Lastly, the Noise X-Fit 1 band is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Noise X-Fit 1 Band Price And Sale In India

The Noise X-Fit 1 band has been announced at Rs. 5,999; however, you can grab it at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999 starting November 26 at 10 AM. Interested buyers can head over to the official site, Amazon, and other online sites to buy the latest Noise X-Fit 1 band. It comes in two color options - Race Black and Track Grey.

Noise X-Fit 1 Band: Should You Buy?

Nowadays, most of us use smartwatch and there is a wide range of options in the market. If you don't want to spend a huge amount on a smartwatch or are buying it for the first time, then considering the Noise X-Fit 1 Band would not be bad. You get all useful features like SpO2 sensor, 24 hours heart rate monitoring, and sports modes. Besides, it is lightweight and also offers a great battery in this price range.

