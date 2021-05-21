NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched In India; Price, Features, And Sale Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Noise has added a new smartwatch named the NoiseFit Active to its wearable portfolio. The watch is equipped with decent features like other mid-range smartwatches. The NoiseFit Active can be purchased at Rs. 3,499 via Flipkart and the Noise website.

However, the watch is listed with an original price tag of Rs. 5,999. So, it means the price might increase later. Further, the brand is also offering one year warranty and one can get distinct color options such as Robust Black, Power Blue, Sporty Red, and Zesty Grey.

NoiseFit Active Smartwatch Features

The smartwatch has a 1.28-inch color TFT display with 240x240 pixels resolution and two physical buttons. It has 14 sports modes that including outdoor running, walking, treadmill, cricket, cycling, swimming, trekking, yoga, and so on. The watch packs a 320 mAh battery that said to offer seven days battery life and a standby time of 30 days. It claims to take two and half hours to charge the full battery.

Moreover, the NoiseFit Active supports sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, a 24-hour heart rate monitoring. It supports Bluetooth v5 connectivity and can be accessed via the NoiseFit app. Other aspects include Call notifications and rejection, Find My Phone, weather forecast, remote music control, calendar reminders, stopwatch, timer, alarm, wake gesture, DND mode, and much more.

Besides, the watch is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 and iOS 9 and above. Lastly, the NoiseFit Active weighs around 45 grams and 5ATM water-resistant that works under the depth of 50 meters for up to 10 minutes.

NoiseFit Active Smartwatch: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a smartwatch for day-to-day usage then the NoiseFit Active would not be a bad choice for an asking price of Rs. 3,499. Some features like notification alert and call rejection make it a unique offering in this segment.

However, it still won't qualify as the perfect pick because you can get more advanced features in other smartwatches at the same price tag. For instance, the recently launched Boat Explorer, selling for Rs. 3,499 which offers built-in GPS. Moreover, by spending Rs. 2.000 more, you can also get an AMOLED panel and better battery life.

