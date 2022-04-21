NoiseFit Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched: Get It For Rs 2,999 News oi-Akshay Kumar

Noise has expanded its range of wearables with the launch of the NoiseFit Buzz. The company's latest offering has support for calling over Bluetooth. The NoiseFit Buzz has arrived after the ColorFit Icon that was introduced in February. The previous model also offered the Bluetooth calling functionality.

NoiseFit Buzz Smartwatch Features And Specifications

The latest Noise smartwatch features a round screen as opposed to the square one found on the ColorFit Icon Buzz. The wearable has a 1.32-inch touch-enabled flat TFT LCD display bearing a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The users can customize the display with a handful of watch faces. The wearable is IP67 certified to provide water resistance, so the consumers can wear it even while swimming.

Talking about the health-centric features, the NoiseFit Buzz has a 24x7 heart rate monitoring and the SpO2 for blood oxygen monitoring. The device has sleep monitoring and specific features for female health monitoring. The wearable has tracking for as many as nine sports modes - running, walking, spinning, cycling, treadmill, yoga, climbing, fitness, and hiking.

Besides, the NoiseFit Buzz has a silicone wrist band. The Bluetooth calling feature of the device lets the users make and receive calls right from their wrist. Lastly, the smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

NoiseFit Buzz Pricing And Availability

The NoiseFit Buzz smartwatch comes in a single Jet Black color variant. The wearable has been priced at Rs. 4,799. However, as part of an introductory launch offer, the device will be available at a discounted price tag of Rs. 2,999 from April 28. Interested users will be able to purchase the new Noise smartwatch from the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

NoiseFit Buzz's Competition In the Segment

The latest smartwatch from Noise will be facing competition from a handful of devices. There's the square-faced Realme TechLife Watch S100 that costs Rs. 2,499. The other notable competitors under the Rs. 3,000 price range include the Boat Xtend, DIZO Watch 2, Fire-Boltt BSW001, Ambrane FitShot Zest, and the Amazfit Neo. All these products are available to buy through most of the e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

Best Mobiles in India