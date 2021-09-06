NoiseFit Core Smartwatch With 7-Days Battery, IP68 Rating Launched At Rs. 2,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The demand for smartwatches has increased drastically lately. Noise has announced the launch of a new smartwatch named the NoiseFit Core in India. If you are looking for a budget smartwatch with decent features the NoiseFit Core can be a good option under Rs. 3,000. Features of the NoiseFit Core smartwatch include up to seven days of battery, IP rating, 13 sports modes, and much more.

NoiseFit Core Smartwatch Features

The NoiseFit Core smartwatch has a full-touch screen round dial TFT display that measures 1.28-inch and delivers a 240 x 240 pixels resolution. The watch also supports cloud-based, animated, and customizable watch faces. There is a 285 mAh battery inside the smartwatch that claims to deliver up to 7 days of battery life and a standby time of up to 30 days. The watch weighs 54grams with straps, making it lightweight.

Moreover, the NoiseFit Core also comes with a heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, step tracker, and so on. Besides, you will also get notifications for SMS, calls, email, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. It will also allow rejecting the call from the smartwatch and other aspects include a stopwatch, music control, alarm, wake gesture, and so on.

The watch has an IP68 rating that can work a depth of 1.5m underwater. The smartwatch can be accessed with the NoiseFit app and is compatible with devices running Android 7 or iOS 9.0 and above. Lastly, the NoiseFit Core also supports Bluetooth 5 for connectivity.

NoiseFit Core Smartwatch Price And Availability

The NoiseFit Core smartwatch has been launched at a special price of Rs. 2,999. The smartwatch is currently up for grabs on the brand's official site. Further, it comes in two color variants namely - Charcoal Black and Silver Grey.

NoiseFit Core Smartwatch: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for normal day-to-day usage can go for the NoiseFit Core smartwatch which is also affordable. As mentioned above, the watch is now selling at a special price that means the price will go up after some time. It also skips some important features like GPS connectivity and SpO2 sensor. Further, the watch is also based on TFT technology which can also be a drawback.

