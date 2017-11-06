Nokia launches limited edition Steel smartwatches: Free shipping worldwide

Nokia has yet again launched two Nokia Steel limited edition smartwatches. The new watches come in two new colors Full Black and Rose Gold which is an addition to the already existing Black and White variants.

The good news though is that these newly launched limited edition Nokia Steel smartwatches are already available for purchase from company's official website. The Rose Gold is priced at $149.95 (roughly Rs. 9,645) while the Full Black variant is priced at $129.95 (roughly Rs. 8,412). Son interested buyers can head over to the site and buy the device which they fancy.

The company is providing one year warranty on the watch and is also offering free shipping for customers worldwide with a 30-day return policy.

Besides, these smartwatches by Nokia is quite premium in design as they are made from corrosion-resistant 316L Stainless Steel case with full black PVD and further come with Rose Gold coating. Nokia has said that a premium Italian leather is used for the wristbands for a superior and stylish look.

Interestingly, the Rose Gold option only comes with two strap colors like Gray or Rose Gold leather option, while the Full Black model comes with a Black strap or a brown leather option. The straps for both models that come in the box are silicone.However, the new Nokia Steel Rose Gold and Nokia Steel Full Black smartwatches seem to have fewer customization options compared to the standard ones.

As for the functionality, Nokia Steel watch monitors the users' health and synchronizes with Nokia Health Mate app on the smartphone. The watch further keeps track of sleep, swimming, Heart, Environment, calories burnt activity apart from activities like running, jogging and every step taken in everyday life.

Coming to the tech specifications, it is pretty much the same as the standard models. The device is powered by a CR2025 button battery which the company claims will provides up to 8 months of battery life. The device supports iPhone with iOS 8 or higher and Android smartphones running Android 5.0 or higher.

