Nothing Ear (1) Stick Earbuds Leaked Image Reveals Slimmer Case; Launch Expected Soon

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to be released globally at an online event on July 12. While the company hasn't yet confirmed anything official, there will also be a new version of the Nothing Ear (1) (review) earbuds, which was the brand's first-ever product. The new earphones will be called the Nothing Ear (1) Stick and they will be offered with a slightly different design.

Nothing Ear (1) Stick Earbuds Design Revealed

The gadget tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed an image of the upcoming Nothing earbuds. The leakster claims that the new Nothing earphones will be called the Nothing Ear (1) Stick. While the original Nothing Ear (1) arrived in a square-shaped case, the Nothing Ear (1) Stick will be featuring a rectangular-shaped case. The design of the new Nothing earbuds will also be different from the original ones.

The Nothing Ear (1) Stick looks like a minor refresh of the original device. There are mainly two major differences. While the original had one dot at the stem, the new one will have two dots. Also, the Nothing Ear (1) branding on the next one will be replaced by Ear (1) Stick branding on the stem. The rectangular case of the device will be much smaller than the square-shaped case found on the Nothing Ear (1).

Similar to the previous Nothing earbuds, the new model will also have a transparent cover case. As for the other specs, there's no word from the rumor mill. We do know that the wearable can be expected to launch alongside the first Nothing smartphone on July 12. We will have more details in the near future, so stay tuned.

Nothing Ear (1) Price In India, Specifications

Talking about the Nothing Ear (1), the audio accessory is available in the country for Rs. 6,499. The device offers up to 34 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes with multiple microphones, Bluetooth version 5.2, a transparent case, and noise cancellation with three high-def mics. The device also has wireless charging support for all Qi chargers.

The original Nothing Ear (1) is sweat and water-resistant and comes with in-ear detection and auto-pairing. The fast-pairing earbuds offer large 11.6mm drivers, which are touted to offer a high-quality sound.

