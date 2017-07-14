Oculus to revamp its VR product line with a new $200 device set for release in 2018

Oculus is preparing to announce a new standalone VR headset which might be priced at $200 and will be shipped in 2018. Facebook acquired Oculus is working on a virtual reality gear which will not rely on a PC or a smartphone for tethering.

The gear will not be priced too extravagantly and Facebook is counting on the upcoming device to turn the tables around by introducing a new category of VR products. The new product is supposed to fill in the gap between expensive VR gear such as Oculus Rift and easy on pockets VR products such as Samsung Gear.

The new product has been code named "Pacific" and it resembles Oculus Rift the difference being the fact that it is a lot compact and is even lighter than Samsung Gear VR. Pacific will supposedly run on Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile Soc. This opens up room for a lot of speculations for the device. Since Facebook mentions that the device will not need any sort of tethering it would be interesting to find out how manufacturers will fit in a load of tech in the VR headset.

Oculus Rift came out with a lot of promises but Oculus could only sell out 100,000 units of the product. Facebook slashed its price and it now sells at $399 and Oculus throws in its Touch control with it. Rift was released in March 2016 at a price of $599. The Touch control came out late in 2016 for a price of $199.