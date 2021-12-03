OnePlus Band Now Available At Just Rs. 1,499; Where To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Band was launched earlier this year as the company's first wearable product. The fitness band is now available for Rs. 1,000 discount in the country. The OnePlus Band comes with an AMOLED panel, SpO2 sensor, multiple sports modes, and much more.

OnePlus Band Available For Rs. 1,000 Discount In India

The OnePlus Band was announced for Rs. 2,499 which can now be purchased at Rs. 1,499. Interested buyers can head over to Amazon and the company's official site to buy it. The band comes in a single black color option.

OnePlus Band Features

The OnePlus Band comes with a removable tracker that can be attached to a range of dual-color straps. It has a full-touch AMOLED display, measuring 1.1-inch, and offers 126x294 pixels resolution. The fitness tracker supports 13 dedicated exercise modes such as Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and more.

The band also comes with preloaded watch faces that can be accessed from the OnePlus Health app. For battery, the OnePlus Band packs a 100 mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The band is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It also shows you message notifications, incoming call alerts, and also includes music controls, weather forecast timer, and so on.

Other aspects include SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Lastly, the band measures 40.4x17.6x11.95mm in dimensions and weighs 22.6 grams (including strap).

OnePlus Band: Worth Your Money?

The OnePlus Band is packed with all useful features and also offers great battery life. If you are now buying the fitness tracker, it would definitely be a good deal for an asking price of Rs. 1,499.

In this range, you will also get a SpO2 sensor, several sports modes, and so on. Additionally, the OnePlus Band allows you to reject incoming calls directly from your wrist. All in all, if you are buying a fitness band for the first time or looking for an affordable band, then considering the OnePlus Band can be worth it.

