Just In
- 10 min ago Redmi Note 10S With 8GB RAM Available On Amazon With Additional Discounts
- 1 hr ago Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline Revealed; 120Hz LCD Display, ColorOS 12 Tipped
- 2 hrs ago How To Unlist A Phone Number On Truecaller
- 3 hrs ago Vivo V23 5G India Launch Tipped For This Month; V23e 5G, V23 Pro Could Also Arrive
Don't Miss
- Finance "BUY" This Large Cap NBFC Stock With A Target Price of Rs. 1910 Says HEM Securities
- Sports India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Session 2 Report: Mayank keeps India afloat after Ajaz blows
- News Stop politics on oxygen shortage, take note of efforts to hike production: Mansukh Mandaviya
- Automobiles BigRock DirtPark Trail Attack 2021 Set For 11th & 12th December - Get Ready For An Offroading Adventure
- Movies Bachelor Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Education Dr Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary: Some Interesting Facts About India’s First President
- Lifestyle Omicron Variant: India Revises Guidelines For International Travellers; State-wise Guidelines
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Shillong
OnePlus Band Now Available At Just Rs. 1,499; Where To Buy
OnePlus Band was launched earlier this year as the company's first wearable product. The fitness band is now available for Rs. 1,000 discount in the country. The OnePlus Band comes with an AMOLED panel, SpO2 sensor, multiple sports modes, and much more.
OnePlus Band Available For Rs. 1,000 Discount In India
The OnePlus Band was announced for Rs. 2,499 which can now be purchased at Rs. 1,499. Interested buyers can head over to Amazon and the company's official site to buy it. The band comes in a single black color option.
OnePlus Band Features
The OnePlus Band comes with a removable tracker that can be attached to a range of dual-color straps. It has a full-touch AMOLED display, measuring 1.1-inch, and offers 126x294 pixels resolution. The fitness tracker supports 13 dedicated exercise modes such as Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and more.
The band also comes with preloaded watch faces that can be accessed from the OnePlus Health app. For battery, the OnePlus Band packs a 100 mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The band is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It also shows you message notifications, incoming call alerts, and also includes music controls, weather forecast timer, and so on.
Other aspects include SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Lastly, the band measures 40.4x17.6x11.95mm in dimensions and weighs 22.6 grams (including strap).
OnePlus Band: Worth Your Money?
The OnePlus Band is packed with all useful features and also offers great battery life. If you are now buying the fitness tracker, it would definitely be a good deal for an asking price of Rs. 1,499.
In this range, you will also get a SpO2 sensor, several sports modes, and so on. Additionally, the OnePlus Band allows you to reject incoming calls directly from your wrist. All in all, if you are buying a fitness band for the first time or looking for an affordable band, then considering the OnePlus Band can be worth it.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
25,636
-
11,713
-
23,393
-
9,000
-
26,000
-
37,877