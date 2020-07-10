OnePlus Buds Expected To Launch Alongside OnePlus Nord On July 21 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is likely to launch its first true wireless OnePlus Buds on July 21 alongside the OnePlus Nord. Previous rumors claimed that the company is working on its first truly wireless earphones. Now, a recently leaked picture reveals that the earbuds will come in black color.

The earbuds have appeared on the Finish SGS Fimko certification platform. However, it did not confirm that it is Oneplus Buds, only that an Oneplus earbuds is in processing. It also reveals that earbuds can be slowed down with model number E501A.

On the other hand, info via MySmartPrice reveals some features of the OnePlus Buds. The information claimed that OnePlus Buds will have the same model number as the Finish SGS Fimko certification platform. The information also confirmed the existence of the earbuds.

It is further states that the charger of the earbuds has an input of 7.5W (5V / 1.5A) and a 1.56W output. So, it indicates the earbuds might come with 7.5W charging support. The so-called image shared by Tipster Max J revealed color variants with some of the features of the wireless earbuds.

According to the image, the upcoming earbuds are the same design as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 and the buds have a brushed aluminum finish on the back which is also available in the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. Apart from this, the earbuds expected to come with a triangular case. Since the launch is very close, we hope to get more information soon about the earbuds.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord is in the spotlight right now as it will be the first budget-friendly smartphone from the company. The specifications and pricing details of the phone have been leaked many times. The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will get power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The device will ship with Android 10-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box.

