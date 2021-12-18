OnePlus Community Sale: Deals On OnePlus Watch And Smart Band News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has announced its Community Sale on the occasion of its 8th anniversary. The sale is now live on the brand's official site and Amazon which will run until Dec 22. During the sale, you can grab all OnePlus products at discounted price tags. Here we are listing the offers and deals that you can get on OnePlus wearable products.

OnePlus Watch And Smart Band Price At OnePlus Community Sale

The OnePlus Band was announced at Rs. 2,499 which can now be purchased at Rs. 1,499. On the other hand, the OnePlus Watch will be available at Rs. 14,999, while the Harry Potter Limited Edition is selling at Rs. 16,999. You can also get Rs. 1,000 instant discount on both the OnePlus smartwatches using ICICI and Kotak Banks debit and credit cards.

Should You Buy OnePlus Watch?

The OnePlus Watch comes with a round-shaped dial and has a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with 326 ppi pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection. The watch is also claimed to offer seamless connectivity with other OnePlus devices.

The watch also offers some interesting features such as it can work as a remote control for the OnePlus TV. If anyone falls asleep while watching TV, the smartwatch will turn off the TV in 30 minutes and if you will get any calls, it will reduce the volume of the TV automatically.

There is a 402 mAh battery inside the watch which claims to offer up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. The smartwatch supports Warp Charge technology that is claimed to deliver seven days battery life with just 20 minutes of charge.

Other features include 110+ sports modes, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, inbuilt GPS, a 24×7 heart rate sensor and a SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, and a stress monitor. The watch runs RTOS (Real-time OS) and also allows you to answer or reject calls. All in all, if you are looking for a premium smartwatch, then considering OnePlus Watch won't disappoint you.

Is OnePlus Band Worth Buying?

For an asking price of Rs. 1,499, you will get a full-touch AMOLED display, up to 14 days battery on a single charge, SpO2 sensor, message notifications, and incoming call alerts.

