OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Price Leaked Online Ahead Of Official Announcement; What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a special edition of its Watch dubbed the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition. Recently the brand took its official Twitter handle to tease the arrival of the upcoming smartwatch in the country. Now, the pricing of the upcoming OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition has been leaked online.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Pricing Leaked

According to the latest development shared by tipster Yogesh Brar, the upcoming edition of the OnePlus Watch will cost Rs. 19,999 in the country which is mentioned as the box price. The brand usually sells a product slightly lower than its box price. Another reply on the same tweet claimed, we can expect the watch will be available at Rs. 16,999 or something around that.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition: What To Expect?

As of now, the brand has not shared any key features of the upcoming OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition. However, the new edition was teased with Hogwarts logo design on the brown leather strap. Besides, the watch is tipped to come with special watch faces including - Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw.

Apart from this, the new edition is believed to share similar specs as the original OnePlus Watch which was launched with a 1.39-inch AMOLED circular display with a pixel density of 326 ppi. It is powered by a 402 mAh battery that is claimed to offer 14 days of battery life. Other aspects include RTOS (Real-Time OS), GPS, heart rating monitoring, stress tracking, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and so on.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Expected Launch Timeline

The brand is yet to reveal the launch date. We expect the launch is just around the corner as the brand has already started teasing its arrival. We will keep updated any further info regarding the launch comes to our notice.

Moreover, with this new edition, the OnePlus Watch will be available in three special editions. Previously, the brand launched the Cobalt and Cyberpunk 2077 editions; however, the latter is only exclusive to the Chinese market. Besides, the OnePlus Watch is now selling in two color variants - Moonlight Silver and Midnight Black priced at Rs. 14,999 in India.

