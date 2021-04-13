OnePlus Watch To Sell For Special Launch Price Of Rs. 14,999 On April 22 News oi-Rohit Arora

OnePlus has announced the availability of its recently launched smartwatch for the Indian market. Originally launched at Rs. 16,999, the OnePlus Watch will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 14,999 for the Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver variant. The OnePlus Watch will be available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets starting 12:00 PM, 22 April 2021.

If you have signed up on the OnePlus Red Cable Club, you can get early access to the OnePlus Watch via the Red Cable First Sale on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App starting 9:00 AM, 21 April 2021. SBI bank account holders can avail an additional instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on the OnePlus Watch using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions till 30 April 2021.

OnePlus Watch Specifications & Features

The OnePlus Watch was launched alongside the OnePlus 9-series smartphones. It is the first-ever full-blown wearable by the brand and fights the likes of the Realme smartwatch and Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve. The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch full-touch circular AMOLED display with a pixel density of 326 PPI.

Available in two editions, the classic version features stainless steel surgery-grade frame along with a rubber band. The 46mm case is made of stainless steel and has a 2.5D curved glass over the AMOLED touch display. The special edition OnePlus Watch has a cobalt frame with sapphire glass paired with leather straps.

The OnePlus Watch comes with IP68 certification and also has a 5ATM rating. The smartwatch is powered by a capacious 402 mAh battery that as per OnePlus lasts up to two weeks on a one-full charge.

What I liked most about the OnePlus watch is the fact that it allows users to make and answer calls and control music from the wrist. The smartwatch has 4GB of standalone storage, features a built-in GPS and also connects to compatible Bluetooth earphones to offer a smartphone-free user experience.

Interestingly, the OnePlus watch can be paired with the OnePlus TV to serve as a smart remote controller. Once paired, you can lower volume during an incoming call and can even turn off the TV if required.

As far as fitness-related features are concerned, the OnePlus smartwatch supports 110+ workout types, including automatic workout detection for jogging and running. The smart wearable also offers blood oxygen saturation monitoring (SpO2), stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts and sedentary reminders. It connects to smartphones via the companion app- OnePlus Health app.

We have just started testing the OnePlus smartwatch and will soon bring our comprehensive review with the wearable's pros and cons.

