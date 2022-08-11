Oppo Band 2 Wearable With 14 Days Battery Life Introduced Alongside Enco Air 2i EarBuds News oi-Akshay Kumar

Oppo introduced its range of Watch 3 series of smartwatches at an event in China yesterday. In addition, the company has also announced the Oppo Band 2, the successor to the Oppo Band, which was introduced in June 2020. The brand has also introduced the Oppo Enco Air 2i earbuds alongside the new smartwatches and the wristband.

Oppo Band 2 Comes With Up To 14 Days Battery Life

Both the Oppo Band 2 and the Band first-gen have silicone straps. However, while the first-gen Oppo Band offers a small screen, the Band 2 provides a bigger smartwatch-like 1.57-inch display. The Oppo Band 2's screen provides a 2.5D curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 256 x 402 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits brightness, and support for a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The device also supports 5ATM water resistance.

Oppo Band 2 Health, Battery Features

Talking about the health features, the Oppo Band 2 is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor, apart from the blood oxygen sensor. The wearable is capable of tracking over 100 sports modes, apart from automatic tracking of six modes including running, walking, cycling outside, swimming, elliptical machine, and rowing machine. The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.

The Oppo Band 2 is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 or above and iOS 10.0 or higher. The device comes with a 200 mAh battery, which is touted to provide up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge in the regular mode.

Oppo Enco Air 2i Specifications, Features

Coming to the Oppo Enco Air 2i, they are the pair of affordable pair of TWS earbuds. They have an in-ear design with silicone ear tips for a comfortable fitting. The wearable offers 10mm titanium-coated drivers to provide an immersive deep audio experience. There's Bluetooth 5.2 onboard the new Oppo earbuds for connectivity, AI call noise reduction feature, and up to 28 hours of audio playback with the carry case.

Oppo Band 2 Wearable, Enco Air 2i Earbuds Pricing

The Band 2 has been priced at just around Rs. 2,900 for the standard variant and Rs. 3,500 for the NFC model in China. The device will be available in Clear Blue and Black color models. As for the Enco Air 2i, the wireless earbuds will be up for grabs for around Rs. 1,750 in Crystal White and Obsidian Black. There's no word regarding the launch in India at the moment.

