Oppo Enco Air TWS Earphones, Band Vitality Edition Go Official; Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has announced a slew of products including the Oppo K9 5G smartphone, TV at a launch event in China. Alongside, the company has also brought true wireless earphones named the Oppo Enco Air and the Oppo Band Vitality Edition smart band. Both products are now up for grab on JD.com.

Oppo Enco Air TWS Earphones, Band Vitality Edition Price

The price of the Oppo Enco Air TWS has been set at CNY 299 (around Rs. 3,400). However, the earphones are now available at an introductory price of CNY 249 (around Rs. 2,800). It comes in black, blue, green, and white color options.

On the other hand, the Oppo Band Vitality Edition comes in black and orange color options with price tag of CNY 199 (around Rs. 2,200). It will also be available at an introductory price of CNY 149 (around Rs. 1,700).

Oppo Enco Air TWS Earphones Features

The Oppo Enco Air TWS earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers and two microphones in each earbud. The earphones come with a gaming mode that gives 47ms of low latency for seamless audio and video sync. The Oppo Enco Air TWS earphones claim to offer up to 24 hours of playback with the charging case.

It can be charged via a USB Type-C port and each earbud offers a playback time of up to four hours on a single charge. The earphones are said to offer a total playback time of up to eight hours on 10 minutes of charging. Other features include quick pairing, touch control to pause and change the music, IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Oppo Band Vitality Edition Features

The fitness band for Oppo is launched with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and supports real-time bloody oxygen monitoring, online payment services. There are also 12 sports modes and it is water-resistance of up to 50 meters. Further, you get a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge.

Oppo Enco Air TWS Earphones, Band Vitality Edition Coming To India?

At this moment, there are no words regarding the launch of the both products in India or global markets. We can expect the company will share soon more info on this in the coming days. The Enco X TWS is the latest earbuds from the brand which is selling in the country at Rs. 9,990.

Talking about the competition, the newly launched Oppo Band Vitality Edition will compete against the Mi Band 6 which might launch soon in India. However, the Mi Band 6 offers 30 sports modes, multiple health monitoring sensors.

Best Mobiles in India