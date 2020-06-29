ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Enco W11 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched In India: Price, Offers & Features

    By
    |

    Oppo has launched its bud-style Enco W11 true wireless earphones in India. The earphones will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting today at a price of Rs. 2,499. However, Flipkart is showing now it 'coming soon'.

    Oppo Enco W11 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched In India

     

    Earlier it was said that the Oppo Enco W11 will be launched in India on June 25 at a price of Rs. 2,999. However, a new banner on Flipkart has confirmed the updated price of the earphones set at Rs. 2,499. Flipkart is also offering 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

    The Enco W11 comes as a cheaper version of the Oppo Enco W31 which is already available for purchase in the Indian market. Both earphones come with bud-style design features.

    Oppo Enco W11 Features

    In terms of specifications, the Oppo Enco W11 comes with an 8mm dynamic driver with support for AAC audio format. It features a bean-shaped in-ear design for comfortable wear. The earphones are an IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance which can be used easily during the workout.

    For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support to Android and iOS devices. The earbuds offer last up to five hours of playback on a single charge with a total battery life of up to 20 hours. The earbuds can be charged via USB Type-C port. The earbuds pack with a 35.5g charging case and each earbuds weigh about 4.4 grams.

    The headphones feature call noise reduction and touch controls to control the volume of the music. It also has a quick control feature which helps in touch inputs and allows users to answer calls and adjust volume and activate voice assistant.

    As it supports touch controls, users can play songs or pause the song just by single-tap, and double-tap will change songs and answer or end the call. Also, pressing a triple-tap allows the user to trigger the smart voice assistant on the phone.

     

    From the aforementioned features, it can be said that it provides good performance as entry-level earphones. It will compete with the recently launched the Realme Buds Q and the Redmi Earbuds S. The main highlight of the Oppo Enco W11 is that it can automatically connect to your device within a distance of 10 meters. However, in terms of price, we are getting better features in the Realme Buds Q. Each of the earbuds of the Oppo Enco W11 weighs 4.4 grams whereas the Realme Buds Q weighs less than A4 sheets.

    However, we will get a touch control feature in both headphones which are not available in the Redmi Earbuds S. However, in terms of battery, we can enjoy five hours of playback on a single charge in the Oppo Enco W11. On the other hand, the Realme Buds Q offers 4.5 hours of playback.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo wearables news
    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 16:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X