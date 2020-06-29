Oppo Enco W11 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched In India: Price, Offers & Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has launched its bud-style Enco W11 true wireless earphones in India. The earphones will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting today at a price of Rs. 2,499. However, Flipkart is showing now it 'coming soon'.

Earlier it was said that the Oppo Enco W11 will be launched in India on June 25 at a price of Rs. 2,999. However, a new banner on Flipkart has confirmed the updated price of the earphones set at Rs. 2,499. Flipkart is also offering 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

The Enco W11 comes as a cheaper version of the Oppo Enco W31 which is already available for purchase in the Indian market. Both earphones come with bud-style design features.

Oppo Enco W11 Features

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Enco W11 comes with an 8mm dynamic driver with support for AAC audio format. It features a bean-shaped in-ear design for comfortable wear. The earphones are an IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance which can be used easily during the workout.

For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support to Android and iOS devices. The earbuds offer last up to five hours of playback on a single charge with a total battery life of up to 20 hours. The earbuds can be charged via USB Type-C port. The earbuds pack with a 35.5g charging case and each earbuds weigh about 4.4 grams.

The headphones feature call noise reduction and touch controls to control the volume of the music. It also has a quick control feature which helps in touch inputs and allows users to answer calls and adjust volume and activate voice assistant.

As it supports touch controls, users can play songs or pause the song just by single-tap, and double-tap will change songs and answer or end the call. Also, pressing a triple-tap allows the user to trigger the smart voice assistant on the phone.

From the aforementioned features, it can be said that it provides good performance as entry-level earphones. It will compete with the recently launched the Realme Buds Q and the Redmi Earbuds S. The main highlight of the Oppo Enco W11 is that it can automatically connect to your device within a distance of 10 meters. However, in terms of price, we are getting better features in the Realme Buds Q. Each of the earbuds of the Oppo Enco W11 weighs 4.4 grams whereas the Realme Buds Q weighs less than A4 sheets.

However, we will get a touch control feature in both headphones which are not available in the Redmi Earbuds S. However, in terms of battery, we can enjoy five hours of playback on a single charge in the Oppo Enco W11. On the other hand, the Realme Buds Q offers 4.5 hours of playback.

