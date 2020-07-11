Oppo Enco W31, M31 Wireless Headphones Get Price Reduction In India

ENGLISH

    Oppo has slashed the price of the Enco W31 and Enco M31 wireless headphones in India. Although this offer is valid until July 15. Customers can now grab the Oppo Enco W31 at Rs. 700 less while Oppo Enco M31 at Rs. 1,000 less. The Oppo Enco W31 Wireless Earbud was launched in India at a price of Rs 4,499. Now, the price has come down to Rs 3,799. It is offered in black and white color variants.

     

    On the other hand, the Oppo Enco M31 headphones are currently available with a price of Rs. 1,999. The wireless headphones debuted at Rs. 2,999, went on sale in May. The same offer was applicable until May 29. Now, the company has brought back the same reduced price. It is available in green and black color options. Both headphones are being reflected in Amazon India with its new price. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and a 5 percent instant discount for HSBC cashback card users.

    Oppo Enco M31 Features

    In terms of features, the Oppo Enco M31 designed a neckband-style and it has a 9.2mm dynamic drivers. It has a noise cancellation feature that provides clear audio as well as excludes ambient noise. In addition, the headphones have in-line controls with multi-function buttons and volume buttons and microphones.

    Oppo Enco W31, M31 Wireless Headphones Get Price Reduction

    For connectivity, the Oppo Enco M31 supports a USB Type-C port for charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and LDAC Bluetooth codec. The headphones are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance which can be used easily during the workout. It offers up to 12 hours of music playback on a single charge. The company further claims that the headphones offer 3 hours of playback with 10 minutes charge.

    Oppo Enco W31 Features

    To recall, the Oppo Enco W31 earbuds feature an in-ear design and anti-wind noise chambers. The earbuds have two internal high-sensitivity microphones on both sides. The earbuds feature also includes a noise cancellation algorithm that reduces noise during calls. It has a binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmission and water resistance. The two distinct audio modes of the headphones are bass mode and balanced mode.

    Read More About: oppo wearables news
    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 12:20 [IST]
