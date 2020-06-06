Oppo Enco W51 TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo recently launched new earbuds along with the Reno 4 series. The new Enco W51 has been launched in China. Its features are almost similar to the Oppo Enco W31 which was launched in March in India.

However, it comes with some new features like ANC and wireless charging support. The earbuds are offered in three colors - white, blue, and black with a price tag of 499 yuan ($ 70).

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Enco W51 arrives with an updated dual-core chip. The earbuds have Active Noise Control (ANC) feature, which can reduce noise up to 35db with the help of three mics on either bud.

For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support and said to pack a 94 milliseconds low-latency mode which offers the best gaming experience and better performance on calls as well.

The earphones are an IP54 rated for sweat and water resistance which can be used easily during the workout. According to the company, the earbuds last up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The earbuds can be charged via USB Type-C port or any Qi wireless charger. It can be easily paired with Oppo phones. According to the brand, earbuds will provide 9 hours of playback when charged for 15 minutes and it takes 80 minutes to fully charge.

To recall, the Oppo Enco W31 earbuds come with a binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmission, anti-wind noise chambers, and two internal high-sensitivity microphones on both sides. The earbuds feature also includes an environmental noise cancellation algorithm that cut off noise during calls. The earbuds are available with a price tag of Rs. 3,999 in the Indian market.

