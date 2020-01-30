Oppo Reveals First Image Of Its Smartwatch News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Oppo, as we know, is foraying into smartwatch manufacturing soon. The company which is reportedly working on the wearable has revealed the first image of the product. Back in December 2019, at Inno Day, the brand gave a hint of introducing smartwatch, alongside truly wireless headphones. From the first image, we are now sure that the company is looking forward to unveiling the wearable.

We can expect the smartwatch some time in Q1 of 2020. Given that, MWC 2020 is scheduled to begin from February 24th, 2020 in Barcelona there is a high chance that Oppo will unveil the smart wearable, during the event.

According To Leaked Image

The image shows the smartwatch with a square screen. The screen comes with curved edges and features two buttons on the side. Oppo, which had earlier copied the iPhone's design and looks for smartphones, has again put its foot into Apple's shoe. This time for its new smartwatch.

The new wearable look-wise matches with the Apple Watch. The difference lies with a fact that-- Oppo smartwatch comes with two keys, separated by a hole in between. We can expect the tiny hole to serve as a microphone. If it turns out to be true, you can comfortably talk on your watch, without using the handset. Furthermore, the image shows that the watch will arrive with golden edges, along with a cream-colored silicone strap.

We could expect the watch to come with ECG support, as we have seen for Apple Watch. We can also expect the smartwatch to launch in multiple color options. Other than that, we know nothing about the smartwatch. As we are heading to the MWC event, we will be getting to know the price and spec details of the product, quite sooner.

