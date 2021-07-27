Oppo Watch 2 Series With Dual Chipsets, OS Announced; Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Watch 2 series has debuted in the Chinese smartwatch market and packs several upgrades. Most of the design on the new smartwatch is similar to the first-gen Oppo Watch. However, the new series packs LTE support, dual-OS, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the new Oppo Watch 2 Series.

Oppo Watch 2 Series Price In India

The Oppo Watch 2 series are available in three models. Firstly, the Oppo Watch 2 Bluetooth only 42mm model is priced at CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 14,900). The Oppo Watch 2 eSIM 42mm model is priced CNY 1,499 (Rs. 17,170) and the 46mm model is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,900). The Oppo Watch 2 series currently have a discount as it opens for pre-orders today, July 27.

The company says the Oppo Watch 2 series will begin shipping and open sale from August 6. That said, the availability in India is still under wraps. The new smartwatch series is designed for the international market and hence, should make its way out soon.

Oppo Watch 2 Series Features

The design of the Oppo Watch 2 is quite similar to its predecessor. The smartwatch series packs a hyperboloid 3D AMOLED flexible display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 326 PPI, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The design also includes curved edges and narrow bezels on the display. Oppo is offering over 100 dials for people to choose from with the AI outfit 2.0 watch face function.

As a typical smartwatch, users get several sports modes and health-centric features. Sensors to track the heart rate, sleep, snore, blood oxygen levels, blood glucose levels, and more are present on the Oppo Watch 2.

Oppo Watch 2 Specifications

Under the hood, the Oppo Watch 2 draws power from the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and the Apollo4s chipsets. Plus, it runs ColorOS Watch based on Android and RTOS. The Oppo Watch 2 is specially designed to switch between the two chipsets. For instance, it switches to the Snapdragon chipset while running Android apps.

Oppo claims this feature further helps to conserve the battery. The Oppo Watch 2 series is said to last up to four days in general. At the same time, the company claims it can last up to 16 days when switched to RTOS mode. The Oppo Watch 2's dual chipset and OS features are surely a plus point for someone looking for a unique smartwatch.

