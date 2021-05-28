Just In
Oppo Watch 2 Tipped With Snapdragon 4100 Chip, Relax App, More
Smartwatches have steadily risen in demand and popularity, including in the Indian market. We have seen an aggressive push by smartphone makers making their way into the fitness tracker industry. And this includes Oppo, which made its debut with the Oppo Watch last year. Naturally, one can expect its successor, likely to be called the Oppo Watch 2.
Oppo Watch 2 Tipped
The Oppo Watch launched with the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset paired with WearOS for the global market. Now, the upgraded version of the device - the Oppo Watch 2 is tipped to pack the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. The leak comes from XDA Developers, who got hold of the firmware files of the upcoming smartwatch.
Going into the details, the report highlights the build property file that mentions "msm8937_32go" which is the codename for Snapdragon Wear 4100. Much like its predecessor, the upcoming Oppo Watch 2 would run WearOS based on Android 8.1 in the Chinese market. Global markets could get a variant with WearOS by Google.
The report further talks about the storage on the alleged Oppo Watch 2. Tipsters claim Oppo is all set to increase the storage capacity on its smartwatch, which could include a 16GB built-in storage option. Looking back, the first-gen Oppo Watch shipped with 8GB storage.
Oppo Watch 2: What To Expect
If these reports are to be believed, the alleged Oppo Watch 2 could debut in 42mm and 46mm dial sizes. The report claims the new smartwatch was spotted with model numbers OW20W1, OW20W2, and OW20W3, which further reveals three models. Plus, the rumored Oppo Watch 2 will reportedly launch in multiple color options like Steel Blue, Gold Sand, Water Leaf, Dusty Gray, Matisse, and Mine Shaft.
Apart from this, the leak also reveals a couple of new watch faces for the new Oppo Watch 2. One can also expect to see a couple of feature enhancements in the UI as well. For one, the report talks about having a Relax app, stress detection feature, and more.
For now, the launch and availability details of the Oppo Watch 2 are still under wraps. Plus, there's no official confirmation yet. Hence, it'd be best to take this with a grain of salt.
