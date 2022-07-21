Oppo Watch 3 Could Be First Smartwatch To Use Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A few days back, Qualcomm unveiled the wearable chipsets - Snapdragon W5 and Snapdragon W5+. Now, has been hinted that Oppo Watch 3 will be the first one to be powered by the new chipsets. The company has shared many other details regarding the Oppo smartwatch and here are the details.

Oppo Watch 3 To Use Snapdragon W5 Chipset

As per a report by TalkAndroid citing Oppo's Associate Vice President and President of IoT Business, France Li, the upcoming smartwatch from the company will be the first smartwatch series to use the newly launched Snapdragon chipsets.

This announcement does not come as a great surprise as both Oppo and Qualcomm have been closely collaborating for the past few years. Now, with the launch of the Snapdragon W5 processor for wearables, it looks like the collaboration between both companies will up the game of smart wearable technology.

Furthermore, the company has revealed that there will be another model in the series and at least one of these smartwatches will be equipped with the Snapdragon W5 platform. Notably, the smartwatch series is likely to comprise three models featuring a squarish display and a high screen-to-body ratio.

The Oppo wearables are tipped to be launched in black, light gold, dark gray, and silver color options. It has also been confirmed that the Oppo smartwatch series will see the light of the day in August.

Oppo Watch 3 series is likely to be followed by Mobvoi's upcoming TicWatch flagship smartwatch, which will be launched in the coming months. The upcoming Mobvoi smartwatch is likely to be dubbed TicWatch Pro 4. It is likely to use the Snapdragon W5+ chipset.

Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Platform

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and W5 Gen 1 wearable platforms recently. These processors are claimed to offer 50% longer battery life compared to the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platforms. Besides, these processors deliver twice the performance and features such as ultra-low power ambient experiences, immersive interactive experiences, and always-sensing health and fitness experiences. The Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 will support Google's Wear OS.

