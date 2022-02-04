Oppo Watch Free With AMOLED Display, 5ATM Design Launched: Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo just launched the new Reno7 series in India, bringing in flagship features with an attractive price tag. The launch event also saw the Oppo Watch Free launch, which packs features of a typical wearable. Coming in as the younger brother of the first-gen Oppo Watch, the new smartwatch has several upgrades.

Oppo Watch Free Features

The new Oppo Watch Free packs a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a pixel density of 326 PPI. The display offers 280 x 456 pixels resolution and offers a stylish design. Essentially, the new Oppo Watch Free isn't a smartwatch but more of a smart band. However, in terms of design, one can hardly call the Oppo Watch Free a fitness tracker.

Additionally, users get to experience 5ATM water resistance, which makes it ideal for water-related sports. Oppo has also included more than 100 watch faces, allowing users to customize accordingly. Under the hood, the Oppo Watch Free draws power from a 230 mAh battery that Oppo claims to last 14 days of runtime in light battery life mode.

As a typical smartwatch, the Oppo Watch Free comes with the usual sensors like heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, steps tracker, activity tracker, and more. Plus, it can also tell you if you snore at night. More importantly, Oppo has included over 100 sports, making it a good deal for sportsmen and those who are health conscious.

The Oppo Watch Free sports modes include cricket, badminton, skiing, kayaking, volleyball, rowing, swimming, running, yoga, and much more. The smartwatch can also detect activities like walking, rowing, running, automatically. It connects with both iPhone and Android phones via Bluetooth 5.0.

More importantly, the Oppo Watch Free has a unique feature called notification diversion, which works with select Oppo phone models. As the name suggests, all your Oppo phone notifications are diverted to your smartwatch when you're gaming on your phone. This creates a perfect, uninterrupted gaming session.

Oppo Watch Free Price, Availability In India

The Oppo Watch Free is priced at Rs. 5,999 but its shipping details are still under wraps. The new Oppo smartwatch can be bought on Flipkart or the Oppo India website, where you can also get the newly launched Oppo Reno7 5G and the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G.

Best Mobiles in India