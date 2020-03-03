Oppo Watch To Launch At Find X2 Event; Resembles Apple Watch News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Oppo is set for the release of the Find X2 phone on the March 6 event. At the same event, the brand will introduce Oppo Watch. We have already seen many teasers related to the smartwatch. These teasers confirm that the first wearable from Oppo looks like Apple Watch. It's not the first time Chinese brand has copied Apple's design. Even earlier, the brand followed iPhones' layout for its phones.

The specs are still not official. Based on leaks and rumors, the smartwatch from Oppo will ship with the Wear OS. It could come with the call interface, SMS, and call rejection facilities. Talking about the physical appearance, the watch bears two buttons on the right side, marking the only difference with that of the Apple Watch's design. Reportedly, it will have a digital crown that is laced with some features.

The watch is expected to arrive with interchangeable straps. The display is going to be curved and well-protected by a 3D glass layer. We can expect the watch to carry Google Assistant voice support. We can expect the wearable to come in blue and gold color options.

As far as the Find X2 is concerned, the handset might either sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED or a 6.7-inch curved Super AMOLED display. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It could arrive with a 48MP triple rear lens. It could run Android 10 based on pre-installed ColorOS 7.1. The handset would support 65W Super Flash Charge 2.0 technology. The reports claim that the Find X2 will be priced at Rs. 1,23,700 for the base variant.

Alongside the Find X2, Oppo might even introduce the superior model-- Find X2 Pro on the same event. The Pro model is certainly going to have some upgrades over the Find X2.

via

Best Mobiles in India