Oraimo launches Tempo 2 OFB-20 with IP67 water resistance and more

Oraimo launches Tempo 2 OFB-20 with IP67 water & dust resistance in India for Rs 2,999.

Festivities come with its own set of tech needs. These needs are no longer limited only to a good quality smartphone camera for the perfect festive selfies. And since Holi is around the corner, it comes with its own fun dipped in colours and water. So let's have a look at this IP67 waterproof resistant smart fitness band which is recently launched by smart accessory maker Oraimo. The company came up with its latest Tempo 2 OFB-20 fitness tracker.

The Tempo 2 OFB-20 sports a 0.96-inch IPS multi-colour bigger with better fonts which reduces the stress on the eyes of users. Tempo 2 comes with a heart rate monitor which is unique among other fit-bands. The device is capable of measuring footsteps taken, distance covered and calories burnt in different training modules (including rope skipping, running and bicycling), which will let you remain on top of your health goals.

With the bigger screen, you can now check your WhatsApp and other notification directly on your wrist without taking out your phone again and again. The fitness tracker will be easily connected with your smartphone via Bluetooth.

On the power backup front, Tempo 2 OFB-20 is fuelled by a 100mAh mom-removable battery which comes with advanced low energy consumption technology which helps the device to stay active up to 20 days.

Tempo 2 comes with IP67 splash-resistant so you can rinse your hands without having to worry about water splash, durability, sweat, cosmetics, dust or anything else.

The strap of the fitness tracker comes with an in-built USB port which ensures ease plug and charger facility. The build material of the band is ABS/PC/TPU and it measures 260x20x12mm.

If you are interested in the device then you can grab it on the company's official website as well as on Amazon India for Rs 2,999.