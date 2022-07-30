Pebble Orion, Spectra Smartwatches With Bluetooth Calling Launched; Price & Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Pebble has expanded its range of smartwatches in India by launching the Pebble Orion and the Spectra. While the Pebble Orion offers a square-shaped display, the Pebble Spectra gets a round dial. Both of the latest Pebble smartwatches are budget offerings and come with a Bluetooth voice calling feature, allowing users to make and receive calls right from their wrist.

Pebble Orion Specifications, Features

The Pebble Orion comes with a 1.81-inch square-shaped display, which offers a resolution of 240 x 286 pixels. The core of the smartwatch is made from zinc alloy. Notably, the wearable flaunts an auto Speaker Cleaner feature, which is claimed to utilize an audio tune to clean the moisture in the device. Consumers can customize the display of the smartwatch with more than 100 watch faces.

The Pebble Orion also offers more than 120 sports modes. The wearable has a built-in microphone as well as a speaker, which allows the users to make and receive calls on the go without using their phones. The smartwatch has built-in games and comes with support for voice assistants. The device is designed to last long, thanks to dust and water resistance via the IP67 certification.

For health enthusiasts, the Pebble Orion is equipped with a heart rate sensor that can track it 24x7. There's also a blood oxygen saturation aka SpO2 sensor onboard. Apart from this, it also offers sleep monitoring and female health tracking. As for the battery, the device is equipped with a 260 mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 10 days on a single charge.

Pebble Spectra Specifications, Features

As for the Pebble Spectra, the smartwatch comes with a smaller 1.35-inch AMOLED circular display, which provides a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. In addition, the screen of the device features an always-on display. Similar to the Orion, the Spectra also offers a zinc alloy-made body and has a crown rotation button for controlling it. It also has the Bluetooth calling feature and AI-enabled voice assistant features.

The health and sports features of the Pebble Spectra are similar to the Orion model. However, this one is fuelled by a bigger 300 mAh battery, which is touted to provide a standby time of up to 30 days on a single charge.

Pebble Orion, Spectra Price In India, Availability

It's worth mentioning that the Pebble Orion and the Pebble Spectra are exclusive retail smartwatches. This means that they will only be available in brick-and-mortar stores across the country. The Pebble Orion retails at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499, while the Pebble Spectra will be available at a discounted price tag of Rs. 5,499 for now.

Best Mobiles in India