Pebble Venus Goes Official As An Ideal Smartwatch For Women; Costs Just Rs. 4,499

Pebble has expanded its range of smartwatches by launching the Pebble Venus in India. The brand's latest wearable in the country has arrived as an ideal watch for women. The Pebble Venus is a budget offering under Rs. 5,000 and it features female menstrual cycle tracking. The stylish smartwatch also comes with Bluetooth calling features. Let's get into the detailed specs of the device.

Pebble Venus Comes With A Premium Design, Speaker

The Pebble Venus is one of the most affordable smartwatches in the Indian market with Bluetooth calling support. The wearable comes with a premium and stylish design, which is specifically, is designed for women users. The wearable comes with a female menstrual monitoring feature that reminds the wearer about their pregnancy period, apart from the menstrual period and the safe ovulation period.

There's a speaker as well as a microphone onboard the Pebble Venus smartwatch, which provides Bluetooth calling support. The wearable offers a round display and a rotating crown, which allows the users to navigate around multiple features.

Pebble Venus Health, Battery Specs

The Pebble Venus comes with a heart rate sensor, which provides heart rate tracking for a day and more. Apart from the heart rate sensor, there's also a SpO2 sensor onboard the smartwatch. . The device has a 1.09-inch display, which offers HD resolution and a round design. The wearable also offers blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and sedimentary reminders.

The Pebble Venus offers 100 watch faces and tracking of multiple sports modes. The device has a pedometer and a step counter and also shows the number of calories burned by the wearer in the past 24 hours. The device is claimed to last up to three days on a single charge on extensive use and up to seven days on regular usage.

Pebble Venus Price In India, Availability

The Pebble Venus smartwatch with Bluetooth calling functionality has been priced affordably at Rs. 7,499. However, the company is offering a major discount and is offering the wearable for just Rs. 4,499 for a limited period. The device is currently out of stock on the brand's website, but is soon expected to be available in Black, Brown, and Peach color variants. We expect it to be going on sale across channels in the near future.

