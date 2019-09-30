Play Launches PlayFit SW75 Smartwatch At Rs. 2,999 In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Play recently announced the launch of its first smartwatch - the PlayFit SW75 in India. The smartwatch is launched with a price tag of Rs. 2,999. The fitness tracker will be up for sale via e-commerce website Flipkart. The smartwatch comes with features like waterproof capabilities, heart rate sensors, and a lot more. Here are the details:

PlayFit SW75 Features

The PlayFit SW 75 is powered by the latest Nordic nRF52840 SoC. It comes equipped with a 210mAh battery and capable of delivering a battery life of 15 days in a single charge and a standby time of 47 days.

On the specifications part, the fitness tracker offers a 1.3-inch full touch display. The smartwatch is capable of offering real-time heart rate monitoring, step pedometer, sleep monitoring, up to 14 different sports modes, a female health care feature, and a vibrating SNS alert. Besides it also comes with 5ATM certification which makes it waterproof up to 50 meters in water.

This means users don't need to worry about the smartwatch before going to take a dip in the water. Swimmers can monitor their swimming time, strokes and a lot more with this smartwatch.

The fitness tracker comes with modes like Treadmill, Running, Walking, Bike, Hike, Climbing, Spinning, and Yoga. You can also check your heart rate manually.

Design-wise, the PlayFit SW75 comes with a sleek design with a square dial. It also has buttons on both the right and left the side of the watch. The left button will allow you to enter into the item and the right one will work as a back button. So if you are planning to purchase a smartwatch with a budget of 3K then this can be a good alternative.

