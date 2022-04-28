Poco’s First Smartwatch Goes Official: Price, Features & India Launch Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco has unveiled its first-ever smartwatch dubbed as the Poco Watch in the global market. The watch comes with powerful features like AMOLED panel, SpO2 sensor, up to 14 days battery, and much more. Here's the pricing and India launch details of the Poco Watch.

Poco Watch Specifications

The Poco Watch offers a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a 320x360 pixels resolution and pixel density of 301ppi. The watch has square-shaped display which is also protected by a 2.5D curved glass. There is a total of 100+ watch faces and 100+ workout modes such as running, cycling, and swimming.

Besides, it also comes with SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring sensor, and sleep tracking. For battery, the watch is backed by a 225 mAh battery unit which is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge.

On the connectivity front, the Poco Watch supports Bluetooth v5.0 and it is compatible with devices running at least Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0. Other features of the Poco Watch include 5ATM water resistance, GPS tracking, stress monitoring, breathing training, and so on. It measures 39.1x34.4x9.98mm in dimensions and weighs 31 gram. Lastly, the watch is offered in three color options - Blue, Black, and Ivory.

Poco Watch Price & India Launch Details

The Poco Watch comes with a price tag of EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,350). As of now, there is no hint regarding the India launch. If any info comes to our notice, we'll keep updating you. Looking at the features, we can say the Poco Watch will be a good competitor for other brands like Noise, Realme, and so on.

Apart from the watch, Poco has also unveiled Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition TWS earbuds, which come with a price tag of EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 5,550). In terms of battery, each bud packs 35 mAh battery, while the charging case comes with a 470 mAh battery.

The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to six hours of battery life on a single charge, while users can get a total battery life of 28 hours usage with the charging case. Other features of the Poco earbuds include ANC technology, an official IP rating, smart touch controls, and so on.

