Poco Watch & Buds Pro Launch Likely On Cards; Design & Key Specs Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco will soon be launching its first-ever smartwatch. Last month, the smartwatch with the model number M2131W1 was spotted on the SGS certification, revealing its charging speed. Besides, it also received the Russian Electronic certification. Now, the design and features of the Poco Watch have been tipped in the latest development. However, Poco has not shared any info regarding this.

Poco Watch Renders Show Design

The renders of the Poco Watch have been shared by Digit in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks. The watch is tipped to be available in Ivory, Black, and Blue color options. In terms of design, the smartwatch will have a square-shaped body with a button on the right edge of the frame for navigation.

Poco Watch Expected Features

Apart from the design, the report revealed that the Poco Watch will have a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 360×320 pixel resolution and a slight curve around the edges. Like other smartwatches, the Poco Watch will also include an optical heart rate sensor and blood oxygen tracker (SpO2).

For battery, the device is said to pack a 225 mAh battery and will also come with a 5ATM rating. Lastly, the wearable will measure 39.1×34.4×9.98mm in dimensions and weighs 31 grams. Other details like battery life and sports modes are still unknown.

Previously, the SGS Belgium certification confirmed the Poco Watch will come with 1.5W charging support. Furthermore, we expect it will also include several watch faces and can track stress level, 24 hours heart rate monitoring, and so on.

Poco Watch Expected Launch Details

Apart from the smartwatch, Poco is also expected to bring TWS earbuds dubbed the Poco Buds Pro (Genshin Impact Edition). The images of the upcoming Poco Buds Pro earbuds have also been shared by the same publication (in collaboration with OnLeaks).

Poco Buds Pro Also Coming

The earbuds will have an in-ear design and come in a red-colored case. It will support noise cancellation that will block the noise by up to 35dB. The earbuds will also support a dual transparency mode. Other features will include 28 hours of battery life, an IPX4 rating, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and wireless charging.

