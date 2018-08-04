Portronics Elements U POR 929 smart bag launched for Rs. 3,999

Portronics, which is known for introducing innovative and portable products has come up with yet another product. The latest announcement in the Element series of smart backpacks is the U POR 929 smart bag. This series is known for the rugged, stylish and high-quality laptop backpacks.

Portronics U POR 929 is made using high-quality materials and features an ergonomic design. In addition to the material strength and balance between professionalism and sporty looks, this backpack comes with smart features such as an inbuilt micro USB 2.0 charging port.

Highlights of Portronics smart bag

The smart bag from Portronics' Elements lineup comes with adjustable and padded shoulder straps. This design will add to the comfort level and relieve the shoulder strain of using this bag. It is well suited for professionals, travelers and students with a balanced design. There is a double layered bottom to hold heavier objects and a chest strap to help you lock the contents securely.

The other notable aspect of this smart bag is that it is made using a waterproof material that keeps it protected against water damage during mild rainfall. Despite these highlights, this Portronics U POR 929 is lightweight and spacious. It can house a laptop of 15.6 inches and the necessary accessories as well.

Inbuilt charging port

As mentioned above, there is an inbuilt micro USB 2.0 charging port. This will let you be free from the concern of draining battery life of your smartphone or other gadgets. Also, you need not carry a power bank anymore. You can remove or replace the USB cable whenever you want.

Price and availability

The Portronics smart bag is priced at Rs. 3,999 and is available in a grey color variant for now.

Talking about the innovative product, this will definitely be useful for a wide range of users as it comes with a comfortable design, useful features, a lightweight design and a waterproof material. Such products are welcome in the current smart world and we can expect to see more such accessories entering the market soon.