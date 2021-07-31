Portronics Kronos Beta Smartwatch With 512GB Onboard Storage Launched In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The demand for smartwatches has increased drastically. Portronics, the Indian accessories brand has announced a new smartwatch named the Kronos Beta. The key highlight of the Portronics Kronos Beta smartwatch is its 512MB of onboard storage that is claimed to store up to 300 songs. Other features include 100+ watch faces, and seven days battery life, and, much more.

Portronics Kronos Beta Smartwatch Features

The Portronics Kronos Beta features a 1.28-inch TFT round-shape display with touch control. You get an offline music playback option so you don't need to connect your smartwatch to the phone every time. It comes with 10 sports modes such as outdoor rum stair stepper, outdoor cycle, hiking, rowing machine, and among others.

Like other smartwatches, the Kronos Beta can also count every burnt calorie and also supports 24/7 heart rate and sleep monitoring. Along with 100+ watch faces, the smartwatch will let you make your own watch faces. In terms of battery, the Portronics Kronos Beta packs a 240 mAh battery that claims to deliver up to seven days of battery life and 30 days standby time. Further, the watch supports Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistant.

Portronics Kronos Beta Smartwatch Price in And Where To Buy

The Portronics Kronos Beta smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and comes in Black, Grey, and Rose Pink colors. It can be purchased via the official website of portronics and other online channels.

Portronics Kronos Beta Smartwatch: Better Than Competition?

Many smartphone makers have forayed into the wearable segment. For instance, Realme is now offering a wide range of smartwatches at a reasonable price. Besides, Noise and Boat have also launched a slew of smartwatches lately. Coming to the competition, some features like 512MB of onboard storage and seven days of battery life will be the best-selling points for the Portronics Kronos Beta Smartwatch and will help it to compete with other smartwatches in the same price segment.

Besides, the Portronics Kronos Beta Smartwatch also misses out on some important features like GPS connectivity and SpO2 sensor which one can expect from a smartwatch in this range.

