PTron Announces Pulsefit P261 Smartwatch And Pulsefit F121 Smartband; Price Starts At Rs. 1,999

PTron, the audio accessories brand has launched two new wearables products in the country. Both the Pulsefit P261 smartwatch and the Pulsefit F121 band are affordable offerings from the company. With these products, the brand is believed to compete against brands like Boat, Gionee, and Zebronics that offer budget-centric wearable products.

PTron Pulsefit P261 Smartwatch: Features

The Pulsefit P261 smartwatch has a 1.54-inch curved display with a 240 x 240 HD resolution. One can get eight sports modes and customizable watch faces. It can be paired via Bluetooth v4.0 with devices running Android 5.0+ and iOS 9.0+. It also offers Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, Notification Alert features. Further, the smartwatch claims to deliver a battery life of up to three days on a single charge.

If you are planning to get a smartwatch for normal day-to-day usage then can consider the PTron Pulsefit P261. It can also be used for all-day without any discomfort. However, the watch will not be a good option for a fitness freak.

PTron Pulsefit F121 Smartband: Features

Coming to the PTron Pulsefit F121 band, it comes with a 0.96 inch TFT Color display. It also offers great battery life compared to the PTron Pulsefit P261 smartwatch. It claims to last up to five days on a single charge. You also get multiple watch faces and Bluetooth v4.0 connectivity.

Like other bands, it also can count your step and supports heart rate and sleep monitoring. The smart fitness band also comes with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. Considering the price of the band, it has all useful features for normal day-to-day tasks.

PTron Pulsefit P261 Smartwatch, F121 Smartband Price And Sale In India

The Pulsefit P261 smartwatch has been launched at Rs. 2,999, while the Pulsefit F121 smart band carries a price tag of Rs. 1,999. In terms of color variants, the smartwatch comes in Steel Blue and Inferno Black color options while the band can be purchased in Active Green, Tor Red, Racing Blue, and Onyx Black color variants. The company is also offering a 1-year standard brand warranty for the both products and will go for sale on June 13 via Flipkart.

