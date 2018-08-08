Qualcomm teases a new smartwatch launch for September 10

Qualcomm has stopped making smartwatches, but it does produce chipsets for the smart wearables. Almost all devices with Wear OS launched in past few years run the Snapdragon Wear 2100. But rumor has it that the company would finally launch a modern wearable on September 10.

There isn't much information about the event available as of now. Qualcomm has sent out media invites for the unveiling of something smartwatch-related. The company isn't likely to bring a new watch, so probably we'll see a new system-on-a-chip (SoC). Earlier this year, Qualcomm rolled out the Wear 2500, which is intended for children's wearables.

The event date also falls in line with the rumor floating around about a new wearable SoC launch. The Wear 2100 was a bit behind the times even when it debuted with its modified Snapdragon 400 design. The new chip will bring better functionality, battery saving features and other upgrades for future smart wearables.

Qualcomm has recently announced the Snapdragon 850 mobile platform which is designed specifically for Always Connected Windows 10 PCs. Qualcomm has also said that it has teamed up with Samsung in order to develop the Snapdragon 850 processor. The processor utilizes the 10nm fabrication technology and also houses Snapdragon X20 and Qualcomm AI (Artificial Intelligence) Engine.

It is also being said that this will be a dedicated processor that will b used in the upcoming lineup of Windows 10 PCs that will run on ARM which were backed by Snapdragon 835 previously. With this, the company is aiming towards making the Windows 10 PCS more portable. Microsoft will also add mobile-friendly features including LTE connectivity, improved battery backup and more

The Snapdragon 850, on the other hand, is an improved version of the Snapdragon 845 processor which was rolled out earlier this year. The processor also brings some optimizations which makes it suitable for Windows 10 PCs. According to the Qualcomm's official blog post:

"The power-efficient architecture of the Snapdragon 850 is engineered to support up to 30 percent system-wide increase in performance and up to 3X AI performance over the previous generation, as well as up to 1.2 gigabits per second LTE connectivity speeds and up to 25 hours of continuous usage".