Realme Band Specs Revealed Ahead Of March 5 Launch News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Realme is all set to launch its fitness band on March 5th, in India. Ahead of the launch, the specs of the band are surfaced. According to the leaked teaser, the wearable will sport a color screen display that will flaunt notifications for calls, messages, and alarms. The brand has quite swiftly acquired the Indian market, in the smartphone category. And, with the fitness bands and other electronics, the company is keen on expanding its ecosystem.

The teaser page reveals that the band will feature sleep-tracking and real-time heart-rate monitoring. It will come with nine different sports modes like running, hiking, climbing, yoga, cricket, and more. The company has upgraded the band with cricket mode for Indian users, as cricket is the most liked game in India. Furthermore, the wearable will be coming with an IP68 rating and a USB-A port.

The Realme band will be competing with fitness bands from brands like Honor, Huawei, and Xiaomi(Mi band series).

After tremendous success in the cheaper smartphone category, the brand introduced its first-ever premium phone-- Realme X2 Pro. It is with this phone that the company also wants to cement its presence in India to compete directly with OnePlus and Samsung, in the same price segment.

It's not only the wearables or phones that the company wants to launch to the world. Earlier, users expected the brand to unveil its smart TV lineup at MWC. Several rumors even suggested that Realme could have launched the TVs at the event. But as the event got canceled due to a Coronavirus outbreak, things went call-off for the company.

And still, Realme hasn't revealed a global launch date for its smart TV models. However, Realme India's official said that the TVs will foray into the Indian market, sometime in Q2 2020. We are on high hopes as to what more affordable electronics Realme could add to its portfolio in the coming days.

