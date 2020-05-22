Realme Buds Air Neo To Launch On May 25 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to launch its next TWS earbuds along with the Realme TV and the Realme smartwatch on May 25 in India. Rumors about the products have been going on for quite some time.

Now in a tweet, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company will also launch the Realme Buds Air Neo on May 25. The earbuds already appeared on the Taiwanese certification website with model number RMA205.

According to the tweet by Madhav Sheth, the earbuds will be available in three colors - green, red, and white.

The earbuds are expected to be the successors to the Realme Buds Air, which was launched with a price tag of Rs. 3,999 last year.

The new earbuds are expected to be priced below Rs. 5,000 and will compete with the newly launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 which comes with a price tag of Rs. 4,499.

The design of the new earphones will also be almost similar to the Realme Buds Air, but there will be some changes in color variants. The Neo earbuds might come with improvements in terms of sound quality.

So far nothing more is known about the earphones, and the company is expected to announce more details at the launch event on May 25.

Madhav Sheth further claims in his tweet that the company shipped 1 million units of Smart Audio AIOT products in a very short time.

The event is going to be a very big event for Realme. However, the company is not launching any smartphone in the event. The company has made its product portfolio more attractive by adding smart devices like the Realme TV and the Realme Watch.

