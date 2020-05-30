ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Buds Q To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price

    By
    |

    Realme Buds Q earbuds were launched in China earlier this week. In a recent Twitter post, Realme India CMO Francis Wang has teased the India launch of the Buds Q. The company has also hinted in the post that the price of earbuds will be below Rs 2,000.

    Realme Buds Q To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price

     

    Recently, the Realme Buds Air and the Realme Buds Air Neo have been launched in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 2,999 respectively. So, the price of the Realme Buds Q will be much lower than both earbuds.

    Expected Price In Indian Market

    There is no exact information yet on the price and launch of Realme Buds Q in the Indian market. The Twitter post only mentioned that the earphones will be available soon at a price of below Rs. 2,000.

    Realme launched the Buds Q with a price tag of CNY 149 (around Rs. 1,600) in China. So, the price of earbuds in the Indian market will be something close to this. However, we can expect it to come as the most affordable TWS earbud on the market.

    Realme Buds Q Features

    The Realme Buds Q features 10mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds come with a 31.7g charging case and earbuds weigh about 3.6 grams.

    The earbuds arrive with a delay rate of 119 milliseconds which is in the Realme Buds Air Neo. It also includes a 'quick control' feature which helps in touch inputs and allows activities like play, pause and skips.

    The earbuds and case pack with a 40 mAh and a 400 mAh battery. The earphones last up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. The earbuds are an IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5.0.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme wearables news
    Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 15:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X