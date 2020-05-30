Realme Buds Q To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Buds Q earbuds were launched in China earlier this week. In a recent Twitter post, Realme India CMO Francis Wang has teased the India launch of the Buds Q. The company has also hinted in the post that the price of earbuds will be below Rs 2,000.

Recently, the Realme Buds Air and the Realme Buds Air Neo have been launched in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 2,999 respectively. So, the price of the Realme Buds Q will be much lower than both earbuds.

Expected Price In Indian Market

There is no exact information yet on the price and launch of Realme Buds Q in the Indian market. The Twitter post only mentioned that the earphones will be available soon at a price of below Rs. 2,000.

Realme launched the Buds Q with a price tag of CNY 149 (around Rs. 1,600) in China. So, the price of earbuds in the Indian market will be something close to this. However, we can expect it to come as the most affordable TWS earbud on the market.

Realme Buds Q Features

The Realme Buds Q features 10mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds come with a 31.7g charging case and earbuds weigh about 3.6 grams.

The earbuds arrive with a delay rate of 119 milliseconds which is in the Realme Buds Air Neo. It also includes a 'quick control' feature which helps in touch inputs and allows activities like play, pause and skips.

The earbuds and case pack with a 40 mAh and a 400 mAh battery. The earphones last up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. The earbuds are an IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5.0.

