Realme DIZO Watch R Set To Debut In India; Expected Price And Features News oi-Megha Rawat

Realme launched DIZO, its first brand under realme TechLife ecosystem in July 2021. However, the DIZO brand already offers a large selection of products, including wireless earphones, smartwatches, hairdryers, and even beard trimmers.

Realme is trying to keep the momentum going with the Realme DIZO Watch R, a new inexpensive smartwatch. As per Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme DIZO Watch R will be released soon, with the device launching first in India.

He also included photographs of the packaging that comes with the Realme DIZO Watch R. The box depicts the design of the Realme DIZO Watch R, which appears to be a spherical dial watch with a colour possibility of either Rose Gold or Mystic Bronze. DIZO Watch R is likely to feature pretty narrow bezels. A rusty copper finish may be found on the crown and straps. The Realme DIZO Watch R is among the realmeTechLife family of IoT goods.

According to Mukul Sharma, the Realme DIZO Watch R also has a 1.3-inch screen. There were no further specifics given, such as specifications, battery capacity, or the watch's launch date. Based on prior leaks, the Realme DIZO Watch R will be released in January 2022, with the Special Sports Edition, at the same launch event.

In comparison to its more expensive siblings, the Realme DIZO Watch 2 and the DIZO Watch 2 Pro, the Realme DIZO Watch R is said to be the more economical option. The DIZO Watch 2 has a 1.69-inch TFT LCD, whereas the DIZO Watch 2 Pro has a 1.75-inch TFT LCD. A SpO2 detector, heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, camera, and audio controls, and call and SMS notifications are all included in the package.

The Watch 2 offers 15 sports modes and lasts 10 days on a charge, whereas the Watch 2 Pro has 90 sports options and offers 14 days battery life. It's possible that the future watches will be rebranded versions of the Realme smartwatches that were previously released. The DIZO Watch R is projected to forego the theatrics found in its more costly siblings to achieve a more inexpensive pricing point.

Image source: stufflistings twitter

Best Mobiles in India