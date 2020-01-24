ENGLISH

    Realme Fitness Band India Launch Slated For February Says CEO Madhav Sheth

    By
    |

    Realme is gradually pushing more products in the Indian market and it seems that the brand is also planning to launch a fitness band soon. In the latest episode of Ask Madhav, the CEO of Realme has confirmed that the company is planning to launch its first fitness band in February.

    Realme Fitness Band India Launch Slated For February Says Madhav Sheth

     

    During the Realme 5i launch, Madhav Sheth also teased the strap of the upcoming fitness band from the company. In the previous episode of Ask Madhav, he answered questions related to the Realme band and the VOOC power bank. In that episode, he confirmed that the company is eyeing for the launch of its first fitness tracker in the first half of 2020. However, Sheth didn't mention any specific month or date at that time.

    Sheth stated that he wants to make the brand a tech lifestyle brand which will offer all the products. Be it smartphones, power bank, accessories, fitness bands, smartwatch, or more. The company is also planning to launch IoT devices this year.

    Although he has confirmed the launch in February, he didn't disclose any launch date. Recently, the fitness tracker was also spotted on the web disclosing the design on a Weibo post. The image post also suggests that this is going to be an affordable fitness tracker from the brand. The leaked image confirms that the fitness tracker will sport an AMOLED monochrome display similar to Honor Band 5, silicon band, and plastic build.

    Meanwhile, Sheth has also confirmed that the Realme smartphone will get Wi-Fi and VoWiFi calling support soon. The company will roll out an update which will bring support for VoWiFI and Wi-Fi calling. The Realme X2 Pro will be the first one to receive the update and the rest of the Realme smartphones will receive the update later in February and March.

    January

    • Realme X2 Pro

    February

     
    • Realme X2
    • Realme XT
    • Realme X
    • Realme 5 Pro
    • Realme 3 Pro
    • Realme 5, 5i, 5s

    March

    • Realme 3/3i
    • Realme 2 Pro
    • Realme U1
    • Realme 1
    • Realme 2/C1
    • Realme C2
    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:01 [IST]
