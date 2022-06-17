Realme To Launch A Budget Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch On June 23: Check Specs & Features News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme is set to launch a new budget smartwatch next week. The new wearable will be unveiled under Realme's Techlife ecosystem and will come equipped with the widely popular Bluetooth calling feature. The Techlife Watch R100 will flaunt a circular dial and feature 100+ watch sports modes. Realme also mentions a big battery cell suggesting long battery life with one full charge.

The new wearable will be available in two color options- Black and White. With its chrome dial and gray silicone band, the white color variant offers a slightly premium feel. The dial boasts a 1.32-inch TFT color touch screen with 360 x 360 pixels resolution. We can also spot two hardware buttons on the circular dial for basic UI navigations and quick sports mode enabling.

The smartwatch will most likely come in the lone 46mm dial size and should feel fairly light on the wrist and its weight a mere 46g.

The budget wearable will come equipped with a real-time heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor and a sleep tracker. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, the Watch R100 will connect with smartphones via Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The budget wearable will offer a 1.5m water-resistant design and will also offer support for Amazon Alexa.

Other important features include- a compass, calendar, alarm clock and speaker & microphone support. Realme will offer a one-year warranty with the budget wearable. We can expect the Realme Watch R100 to cost less than Rs. 6,000.

While the Bluetooth calling feature can come in handy at times, it isn't well implemented at a budget price. Most budget wearables we have tested offer half-baked calling functionality. The connectivity feature requires a dedicated chip and generally works well on mid-range and premium smartwatches. That said, it will be interesting to see how the feature works in the upcoming Realme smartwatch. Stay tuned for our detailed analysis on the budget wearable.

