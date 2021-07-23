Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro With 90 Sports Modes Announced In India: Specifications, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Watch 2 and the Watch 2 Pro have been launched in India. The Watch 2 Pro is a premium offering from Realme, while the Watch 2 comes with an affordable price tag. Both the Watch 2 and the Watch 2 Pro share some similar features such as 90 sports modes, Bluetooth v5 connectivity, and an IP68 rating. These smartwatches will go on sale starting July 26.

Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro Price, And Availability

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at Rs. 4,999, while the Realme Watch 2 comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,499; however, the Watch 2 can be purchased at an early bird price of Rs. 2,999. As far as availability is concerned, the Watch 2 Pro will go on sale via Amazon, the Realme website, and select offline stores.

It comes in Metallic Silver and Space Grey color options. On the other hand, the Realme Watch 2 will be available for purchase in the Black color option via Flipkart, the Realme website, and other offline stores.

Realme Watch 2 Features

The Watch 2 sports a 1.4-inch LCD color display with 600 nits of peak brightness which will give you a comfortable viewing experience. It has 100+ stylish watch faces and 90 sports modes such as hockey, yoga, running, and others.

Further, the Watch 2 comes with a SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and a real-time heart rate monitor. For battery, the watch has a 315 mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 12-days battery life. Other features of the Realme Watch 2 include smart AIoT control, smart notifications, camera, and other such controls.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Features

The Realme Watch 2 Pro also supports 100+ stylish watch faces and 90 sports modes. However, the key highlight of the Pro model is the GPS support. Besides, the Watch 2 Pro packs a 390 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 14-days long battery life. Upfront, the watch features a 1.75-inch touch color display in a rectangular shape that offers 320x385 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness.

Moreover, the Realme Watch 2 Pro also comes with a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, and a heart rate sensor. The watch also supports smart notifications, alarms, breath control, set reminders, and so on. It can be accessed via the Realme Link app by Bluetooth v5 connectivity.

Which One Should You Consider?

Both the Realme Watch 2 and the Watch 2 Pro are packed with decent features. If you don't want to spend a huge amount can go for the standard Watch 2; however, by spending some extra amount, you get a 14-days battery and GPS connectivity on the Watch 2 Pro.

