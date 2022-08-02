Realme Watch 3 Goes On Sale In India; Is BT Calling Support Worth Spending Rs. 2,999? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme Watch 3 is among the new list of products launched by the popular Chinese brand in India. The Realme AIoT event saw the debut of Realme Pad X, Realme Watch 3, Realme Monitor, and so on. While the tablet and monitor are available to buy now, the Realme Watch 3 will go on sale for the first time today, August 2.

Realme Watch 3 Price In India

The Realme Watch 3 is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India and is available for Rs. 2,999 as part of the first sale. Buyers can get the Realme Watch 3 on Flipkart and the Realme India website starting today, August 2.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering bank discounts and cashback on the Realme Watch 3. For instance, buyers can get five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Buyers can also get a no-cost EMI of Rs. 1,500 per month.

Should You Buy Realme Watch 3?

The Realme Watch 3 flaunts a 1.8-inch TFT-LCD panel with touchscreen support and a screen resolution of 240 x 286 pixels. The smartwatch packs a typical design with a rectangular design and a power button on the right spine. Realme has also included more than a hundred watch faces, which can also be customized via the app.

The Realme Watch 3 also comes with an IP68 rating that makes it water and dust-resistant. It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 version for seamless connectivity. More importantly, the Realme Watch 3 comes with Bluetooth calling support enhanced by the AI-based noise canceling algorithm.

Like a typical smartwatch, the Realme Watch 3 comes with many sensors. It includes a SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, steps recorder, heart rate sensor, stress monitor, and sleep tracker too. Realme has also included more than 100 sports modes for the smartwatch, giving users a lot of choices to pick from.

Additionally, the Realme Watch 3 packs a 340 mAh battery, which Realme claims to offer seven days of life on a single charge. However, this would depend on the activities of the user. On the whole, the Realme Watch 3 makes a good deal, especially for the asking price of Rs. 2,999.

