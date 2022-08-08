Just In
Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Teased; AMOLED Display & GPS Confirmed
Realme has officially started teasing its latest smartwatch called the Realme Watch 3 Pro in India. The company has created a microsite for the wearable in the country. The listing has revealed a couple of key features of the Realme Watch 3 Pro in India. It will be arriving as the successor to the Realme Watch 2 Pro, which was released last year.
Realme Watch 3 Pro Will Have AMOLED Screen, GPS
According to Realme's website, the Watch 3 Pro will be a flagship smartwatch. It will be arriving with a large display that will be featuring an AMOLED screen panel as compared to the LCD display found on the predecessor, the Realme Watch 2 Pro. The Watch 3 Pro will also be supporting GPS connectivity, just like it's the previous version of the same.
Design-wise, the Realme Watch 3 Pro will be offering a metal body with a single button on the right side, as per the official teaser. In addition, the device will be providing the voice calling feature over Bluetooth, meaning, the Watch 3 Pro will have a built-in microphone and a speaker for calling. No other specifications of the Realme Watch 3 Pro have been revealed officially.
Realme Watch 2 Pro Specifications
As for the Realme Watch 2 Pro, it comes with a 1.75-inch LCD curved display, which has a 2.5D scratch-resistant panel, 100+ watch faces, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The smartwatch gets a three-axis accelerometer and a heart rate sensor. The wearable has dual GPS to track precise routes, step tracking, and activity monitoring. There's also support for the SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring sensor on the Realme Watch 2 Pro.
Talking about the other specs, the Realme Watch 2 Pro provides health features such as sleep monitoring, calories burnt, distance covered, and tracking of over 90 sports modes. Some of these include outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, footballing, basketballing, and more. The device is touted to provide up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.
Realme Watch 3 Pro Will Be Priced Higher Than Previous Gen
The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at Rs. 4,499 in India. The wearable is available in three color variants - Space Gray, Metallic Silver, and Neo Gray. The Watch 3 Pro version is expected to be priced higher in the country as it will be offering an AMOLED curved screen panel. More details regarding the smartwatch will be revealed in the coming days via teasers, so the users should stay in touch with Gizbot.
