Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Launched In India; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Watch S and the Realme Watch S Pro smartwatches have been launched in India alongside the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition. The Watch S Pro will cost higher than the Watch S and it offers features like built-in GPS, AMOLED display, and more. On the other hand, the Realme Watch S features include 16 sports mode, 15 days of battery life.

Realme Watch S And Realme Watch S Pro Price In India

The Price of the Realme Watch S has been set at Rs. 4,999, while the Pro model is priced at Rs. 9,999. One can get multiple strap color options for both watches including blue, black, orange, green.

As far as the sale is concerned, the Realme Watch S will go for the first sale on December 28, whereas the Watch S Pro will be available for purchase starting December 29. Both watches can be purchased via Realme.com, Flipkart.

Realme Watch S Features

The Realme Watch S sports a 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) circular display with 600 nits of peak brightness. It is also protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. One can get 16 sport modes on the Watch S including Stationary Bike, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and more.

There is a 390 mAh battery which offers up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge and it claims to take two hours to charge the full battery. Further, it has a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. It is also IP68 rated which works up to 1.5 meters.

Realme Watch S Pro Features

Coming to the Realme Watch S Pro, it bestows a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. You can get a high-precision dual-satellite GPS feature on the Watch S Pro. It has over 100 watch faces and packs the ARM Cortex M4 processor.

Further, the Watch S Pro claims to offer 14 days of battery life on a single charge and it has 15 sports modes such as outdoor run, indoor run, swimming, basketball, and more. Lastly, it can work up to 50 meters underwater.

