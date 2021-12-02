Realme Watch T1 Receives BIS Certification; Launching Alongside Realme 9 Series? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme might soon bring a new wearable product in India. The brand is expected to launch its premium smartwatch Watch T1 in the coming days. The watch was originally launched back in October in China alongside the Realme GT Neo 2T and the Realme Q3s smartphones.

Although, Realme has not shared any details regarding the launch of the Watch T1 in India. The watch is allegedly spotted on BIS certification, which suggests an imminent India launch.

Realme Watch T1 India Launch Expected Soon

The India launch has been tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma who spotted a Realme smartwatch with model number RMW2103 on the Indian BIS certification listing. He also mentions that the Realme Watch T1 has model number RMW2102; however, the newly spotted watch carries a model number RMW2103.

There is a chance it is the Indian variant of the Realme T1 smartwatch or a new smartwatch. Since there is no reliable info on this, we suggest our readers take it as speculations.

Realme Watch T1 Features In India

If the Realme Watch T1 truly launches in the Indian market, the watch is believed to get similar features in the country as the Chinese variants. The Realme T1 comes with a round-shaped display and is made using stainless steel. It sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 416x416 pixels resolution, 325ppi of pixel density, and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top.

You get a total of 110 sports modes including elliptical, hiking, and many more. The watch also supports real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, and so on. The smartwatch comes with 50+ watch faces and 4GB of onboard storage to store their favorite music for offline listening.

It also supports Bluetooth calling to allow users to attend the calls directly from their wrist, built-in GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Galileo, and NFC for connectivity. For battery, the Realme Watch T1 packs a 228 mAh battery that claimed to deliver seven days of usage on a single charge. Lastly, it comes with 5ATM water resistance that can work up to 50 metres underwater.

Realme Watch T1 Expected Price In India

The Realme Watch T1 was launched at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,200) in China. Considering this, we expect the watch will definitely come under Rs. 10,000 segment and will compete with other premium smartwatches from brands like OnePlus and Oppo.

Realme 9 Series Also Coming?

Alongside, the brand is also expected to launch the successor of the Realme 8 series dubbed the Realme 9 series. The upcoming series is believed to get a good response like the predecessor. The Realme 9 lineup is likely to include the Realme 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro+/Max, and the Realme 9i.

The Realme 9 Pro+ was recently spotted on BIS certification, hinting at its arrival. If rumors are to be believed, the Realme 9 series will go official by end of the January or in Feb 2022. It remains to be seen if the watch will arrive before or along with the smartphones.

