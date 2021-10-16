Realme Watch T1 With Call Support, Rounded Display Surfaces Online; Launching Soon? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme Watch T1 seems to be the latest talk at the rumor mill. Realme is gearing up for a couple of launches, including the Realme GT Neo2T and the Realme Q3s. Apart from the smartphones, the Realme Watch T1 is tipped to launch alongside on October 19 in China. Fresh details of the upcoming Realme smartwatch were revealed recently.

Realme Watch T1 Specifications Leaked

Reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some important details of the alleged Realme Watch T1. The tipster says the Realme smartwatch will feature a round dial encased in a stainless-steel frame. Previously, there were a couple of images of the alleged smartwatch. Going by these images, the Realme Watch T1 will flaunt rubber straps.

The design of the Realme Watch T1 looks largely similar to other smartwatches in the market with round dials. On the other hand, the tipster's report says the Realme Watch T1 will sport a high refresh rate. Plus, the smartwatch will pack three chipsets under the hood, but its functionality remains a mystery so far.

More importantly, the Realme Watch T1 is said to support calls via Bluetooth connectivity. This would make the Realme Watch T1 in direct competition with devices like the OnePlus Watch. Like most smartwatches today, the Realme Watch T1 will include several health-centric sensors, notifications support, sports modes, and much more.

Realme Watch T1 Launch: What To Expect?

Going by the leaked specifications, the Realme Watch T1 seems a bit more advanced than its previous smartwatches. Presently, the Indian market has multiple options for fitness bands from Realme. We have devices like the Realme Band 2, Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Master Edition, and more.

The Realme Watch S series and the Realme Watch 2 series have some of the latest and most advanced features. Here, the Realme Watch S Pro is the most expensive one, costing Rs. 9,999 in India. Looking at the rumored features of the upcoming Realme Watch T1, it could cost more than Rs. 10K.

Presently, these are mere speculations of the Realme Watch T1 and should be taken with a grain of salt. The smartwatch is tipped to launch in the coming days, giving us more details on what to expect.

