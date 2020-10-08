Redmi Earbuds 2c, SonicBass Wireless Earphones Launched In India; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has recently introduced two affordable audio products called the Redmi Earbuds 2C and the SonicBass Wireless Earphones. Both earphones come with an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistant. The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones features a neckband style design, while the Redmi Earbuds 2C comes with a sleek and stylish design.

Redmi Earbuds 2c And SonicBass Wireless Earphones Price, Availability

The Redmi Earbuds 2c comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,499. However, customers can grab the earbuds at Rs. 1,299 as a special introductory offer. It is offered in a single black color option and the sale is already live. You can purchase the new earbuds on Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores.

Coming to the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, it is priced at Rs. 1,299. Like Redmi Earbuds 2c, it is also available at Rs. 999 as a special introductory offer. It comes in black and blue color options. It is available for purchase on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and retail outlets.

Redmi Earbuds 2c Features

The Redmi Earbuds 2c comes with a matte finish case and it packs a 43 mAh battery on each earbud. It claims to offer up to four hours of playback on a single charge and up to 12 hours of playback with the charging case. Besides, it offers a standby time of 150 hours and takes 1.5 hours to charge the full battery.

It supports Bluetooth v5.0, voice assistance. Further, each earbud weighs only 4.1 grams. Other features of the Redmi Earbuds 2c include auto-pairing, touch buttons to pause-play music, answer or end calls.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Features

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers. It has dual-mic ENC for better sound quality and it offers up to 12 hours of playback. There is a 120 mAh battery and it takes around two hours to charge the full battery via a Micro-USB cable.

The earphones weigh only 21.2 grams and also supports Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. Other aspects of the earphones include Google Assistant support, Amazon Alexa.

Best Mobiles in India