Redmi Smart Band Pro India Launch Tipped; How Is It Better Than The Original?

Xiaomi has recently confirmed the India launch of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. Now, Xiaomi is also expected to bring the Redmi Smart Band Pro soon in the country. To recall, the Redmi Smart Ban Pro was originally launched last month in China alongside the Redmi Watch 2 Lite. The upcoming fitness tracker is the successor of the last year's Redmi Smart Band. Now, the India launch of the Redmi Smart Band Pro has been tipped.

Redmi Smart Band Pro India Launch Tipped

91mobiles has learned from tipster Mukul Sharma that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Smart Band Pro soon in India. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. There is a chance the brand could launch the fitness band along with the Redmi Note 11T 5G which is launching on November 30 in the country

Redmi Smart Band Pro Features In India

We expect the Indian variant of the Redmi Smart Band Pro to offer the same set of specs as the Chinese variant. To recall, the band is launched with a 1.47-inch AMOLED panel with 194 x 368 pixels screen resolution, 264ppi pixel density, and 450 nits of peak brightness.

The budget fitness tracker comes with 50+ watch faces and 110+ sports modes including running, cycling, swimming, treadmill, and many more. There is a 24-hour PPG heart-rate sensor and SpO2 monitor to measure blood oxygen levels. The tracker packs a 200 mAh battery unit which is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge and 20 days in power-saving mode.

The band supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and is compatible with both iOS and Android handsets running Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later. The Redmi Smart Band Pro also comes with stress level monitoring, menstrual tracking, music control, weather forecast, notification alerts, incoming call alerts, and more. Lastly, the Redmi Smart Band Pro is announced in a single black color option. It is also 5ATM rated for dust and water resistance and weighs around 15 grams.

How Is It Better Than Original Redmi Smart Band?

Xiaomi has used an AMOLED panel for the next-gen Smart Band Pro. You'll also get an ambient light sensor on the Smart Band Pro to offer automatic adjustment of screen brightness and SpO2 sensor. However, the next-gen Redmi Smart Band Pro offers the same 14-days battery life as the predecessor.

As far as the price is concerned, the Redmi Smart Band Pro is expected to be priced under Rs. 5,000 in the country which is quite expensive compared to the original Smart Band. Based on this, Xiaomi could have offered better battery life.

In this range, the upcoming Redmi band is expected to compete with the Realme Band 2 which is selling at Rs. 2,999 in India. However, the AMOLED panel and 14-days battery life will be plus points for the Redmi Smart Band Pro. Since Realme has used a TFT LCD display for its smart band and the Realme band offers a total of 12-days battery life.

